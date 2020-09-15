Hungary the only EU country to attend UAE, Israel accord signing

By Newsdesk

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will be the only EU diplomatic leader to attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Washington for the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, his spokesman said on Sunday. “At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, as the only European Union minister, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will also attend ... the signing ceremony in the White House on Tuesday,” Mate Paczolay told Hungarian news agency MTI.