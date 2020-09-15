Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $110,000

WASHINGTON: A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a blood-stained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $110,000. The items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday, according to RR Auction of Boston. The roughly 5-centimetre-long lock of hair was removed during Mr Lincoln’s post-mortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth. It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow, according to RR Auction.