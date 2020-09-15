Pak new HC arrives in London to assume charge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new High Commissioner for the United Kingdom (UK) Muazzam Ahmad Khan has reached London Monday to assume his assignment.

Senior diplomat Muazzam Khan had held significant diplomatic assignments including his tenure as country’s ambassador for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was special secretary of the Foreign Affairs before proceeding to London.

Muazzam Ahmad Khan is assuming the slot to replace Nafis Zakaria who has attained superannuation and has relinquished the charge after availing extended period. The new high commissioner for the UK is taking up the slot when Pakistan’s high commission in London has attained significance in the wake of government’s offensive to bring former prime minister and Quaid of country’s biggest political party, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan without further treatment of his serious ailments.

He went to London in emergency in October last year with special permission of the government for his multiple ailments. The sources reminded that Nawaz Sharif was in the process of his different tests for his cardiac surgery and other procedures including an intricate test for finding reasons of sudden decay in his health during the detention in prison.