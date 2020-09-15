Malik says he knows who is giving money to Cynthia to defame him

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has said that he knows very well and has all the details as who is giving money to Cynthia Ritchie and who is behind her.

“I will expose everyone, let justice be dispensed,” he said while talking to media outside Islamabad High Court on Monday. Rehman Malik said that he had been investigating national and international cases for 50 years and would expose everyone when the time came. He said that he respects women and has not spoken a single word against the lady who has passed extremely highly defamatory false remarks against him and even today he will speak nothing against her as she has been run by remote control.

He said that allegations of rape against him were propagated on seven channels and Ms. Cynthia kept changing her statement every time. “She used to talk about rape and now she has backed off her all allegations of rape and alleging she was harassed,” he said, adding that there is no truth in Cynthia allegations but a pack of lies aimed at collateral damage to Pakistan People’s Party”.

Rehman Malik further said that he was exonerated from all these fake allegations by police and court. Attempts were made to harm our party. He said that the lady first accused Makhdoom Shahabuddin that he opened the zipper from behind but now she is silent and has withdrawn her charges. He said that he is happy that she has stopped speaking against Makhdoom Shahabuddin as he is his friend and colleague, however, why is she silent suddenly, time will tell.

He said that so far she has levelled allegations against more than two dozen politicians almost from every political party. He said that he for first was accused for issuing fake Pakistan Origin Card (POC) to some feigner but her claim was strongly denied by Nadra and when it didn’t work she started hitting below the belt and accused him for rape which she later withdrew before police.

He said that everything happened after he as Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman took notice on her highly defamatory remarks about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and a scene from an Indian film was engineered and implemented against him.

Senator Malik said, “I believe in Almighty Allah, I want justice from Allah, I want this investigation neat and clear”.