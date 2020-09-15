UAE approves vaccine for frontline workers

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers following successful clinical trials in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) announced an “emergency approval” for use of a COVID-19 vaccine that’s being trialed since July in the Emirates. The UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais said that the vaccine is effective and has a strong response, generating antibodies to the virus.

He stressed that this emergency use of the vaccine is fully and completely compatible with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures. According to the authorities, 31,000 volunteers from 125 nationalities participated in 3rd phase of vaccine trials.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is still at the forefront of countries around the world in the number of total examinations in relation to the population; surpassing 8 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

The health authorities announced the registration of 777 new cases of COVID-19 after 61,266 new examinations were performed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,266. While, 530 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,981 and no deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.