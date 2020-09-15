Shahbaz demands MPs panel on motorway rape

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Monday sought constitution of a parliamentary panel to investigate why security forces were not deployed on the motorway despite a letter furnished by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“A parliamentary committee should investigate why delay was made in deployment of security forces on the motorway, and also to probe why a notorious police official was appointed in Lahore who was dubbed by the agencies corrupt in their report,” he said while speaking in the National Assembly on the tragic incident of gang rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The debate was initiated after the House adopted a motion to discuss the tragic incident. Shahbaz also demanded that a House committee should summon the CCOP Lahore for explanation on his remarks against the victim.

He demanded that the incident of rape and murder of a girl in Karachi should also be probed. Shahbaz also accused the government of appointing incompetent officials, which led to a rise in such incidents.

"While the entire nation was grief-stricken, the government was busy in discussing under whose jurisdiction the motorway fell," he said. The opposition leader said he never witnessed such a shameful incident before where a police officer was questioning as to why the victim took a particular route and not another.

Shahbaz said the government stood by the CCPO Lahore despite his controversial statement. He criticized the PTI leadership for also "playing politics" on Zainab rape-and-murder case two years ago and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was silent on the motorway case.

"It is the style of this prime minister that he remains silent whenever the nation feels unsafe," he said, wondering why he had not spoken yet on the tragedy. He said the government had failed on all fronts.

Shahbaz said the credit for motorway went to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N. “Be it be the Dolphin Force or the Anti-Terrorist Courts, these were constituted in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, while 95 percent appointments in the police force and Punjab bureaucracy were made on merit,” he recounted.

He said the prime minister did not care, as he was sitting on top thinking how the government could put the opposition into a corner. He said the government made appointments in the Lahore police to bring the PML-N in line but time will come when the rulers would be on the receiving end.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed expressed disappointment with the opposition for not addressing broader issues with regard to women's safety and said it was disappointing to see how the debate was focused on who had built the motorway instead of providing relief to the rape victim.

He said the opposition parties were demanding that Murad Saeed should resign on the motorway rape incident. “The other debate focused on who had made the DNA testing lab where tests were being conducted," he said.

“This incident did not take place on the motorway, but I admit my responsibility for the incident. Being a man, I am responsible for this tragedy. As a member of this parliament, I am responsible for providing hope to the people," he added. He accused the opposition of not focusing on the debate to make the country's streets safer for women and not on debating how to deter such incidents in future.