Tue Sep 15, 2020
September 15, 2020

Saudi Arabia eases travel restrictions from today

National

September 15, 2020

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will partially lift the suspension of international flights

from today (Sept. 15), the Interior Ministry said, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign media reported. The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport “after Jan. 1” next year, the ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December.

