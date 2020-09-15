Saudi Arabia eases travel restrictions from today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will partially lift the suspension of international flights
from today (Sept. 15), the Interior Ministry said, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign media reported. The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport “after Jan. 1” next year, the ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December.