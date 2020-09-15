Gang busted

Islamabad: Tarnol Police on Monday busted five members of formal jail bird cobra dacoit gang and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons and dagger from their possession, a police spokesman said.

They were identified as Waleed Khan s/o Abdullah resident of Afghanistan, Bilal s/o Muhammad Khan resident of Afghanistan, Asif-Ur-Rehman s/o Juma Gul resident of Afghanistan, Nusrullah s/o Gulam Gul resident of Afghanistan, Naiz Ahmed s/o Jan Muhammad resident of Afghanistan, Police team also recovered six snatched mobile phones and 03 pistols along with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.