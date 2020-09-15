Teachers challenge promotion anomaly

Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad's educational institutions have moved the Islamabad High Court against the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Finance and Federal Directorate of Education over the denial of time-scale promotion formula from the eligibility date.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of a single-member Islamabad High Court bench heard the plea and issued notices to the education secretary, finance secretary and FDE director general seeking response to the petition filed by Muhammad Zubair and others.

The petitioners said they were granted higher time scale with effect from March 5, 2020, instead of their eligibility dates in violation of the real spirit of the Time Scale Formula. Their counsel Muhammad Ramzan Khan said the teachers with over 30 years of regular service and those with 20 years service in their credit had been granted higher time scale from the same date, which was an anomaly and injustice and against the spirit of time scale formula.

According to him, all previous time scale notifications issued time to time safeguarded the length of service and teachers were granted Time Scale according to their eligibility dates (according to the length of service required for higher time scale).

"Moreover, the cases of teachers who had been retired after waiting years for their higher time scale, were absolutely ignored and were not granted Time Scale which is again an injustice. The Departmental Promotion Committee should have been considered the cases of retired persons retrospectively when they were due for such a consideration for grant of higher time scale while in service." The court issued notice to the respondents and sought the reply to the petition and fixed hearing for November 30.