No social distancing at testing centre

Islamabad:The teachers of various government colleges were asked to show up at the Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-9/2, to test for novel coronavirus ahead of the reopening of the educational institutions.

However, the organisers didn't ensure adherence to the social distancing guidelines in the hall, where teachers were asked to gather for COVID-19 testing. Instead of staying at least six feet from other people, they sat and stood side by side and thus, running the risk of contracting the deadly infection. As the organisers were negligent, some participants didn't even wear face masks.