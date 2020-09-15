tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Safe City Authority in collaboration with City Traffic Police completed preparations for action against e-challan defaulters here on Monday.
The authority has provided an e-challan android App and printers to the city traffic police through which record of e-challan defaulters will be checked on the spot. The traffic wardens will issue slips through printers to e-challans defaulters. A slip will be given at the time of vehicle documents, identity card, or licence seized. Two slips will come out of the printer, one for a defaulter and the other for seized documents identity. The documents will be returned to the defaulters on the submission of the e-challan amount after verification of slip number.
Punjab Safe Cities Authority has also provided training to the teams formed by CTO Syed Hamad Abid. According to a Punjab Safe Cities Authority spokesperson, the city traffic police will take action against e-challan defaulters. In this regard, 17 teams have been provided training by PSCA on the use of the Android app.