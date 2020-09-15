Sirajul Haq for exemplary punishment to rapists

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has alleged that bad governance was the main cause of deteriorating law and order in the country which could increase crime incidents in coming days.

Talking to media on Monday, he said the bad governance and incapable rulers were directly responsible for the destruction of the institutions and different sectors. “I fear law and order will worsen in coming days due to helplessness and failure of the incapable rulers,” he said.

He demanded exemplary punishments for the criminals involved in the heinous crimes, saying had authorities hanged some beasts involved in these crimes publicly no one could have thought of committing a crime like that happened on motorway.

He said that providing protection to the people should be utmost priority of the government but rulers had never paid attention to this matter for decades. Senator Siraj alleged that the PTI government completely destroyed the economy and other institutions in past two years. He said thousands lost the jobs and people were unable to make ends meet due to shrinking earning opportunities in the market and massive inflation. He said agriculture, education, health sectors were on the verge of collapse due to the government’s policies. He said people were desperate of the prevailing system and longed for the real change.

Siraj-ul-Haq appreciated the role of al-Khidmat Foundation in providing relief to the people in different sectors. He said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure free education and health facilities to the citizens but the job was being done by some charity organisation and private individuals.