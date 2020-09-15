1,125 children abused in Punjab in two years: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N has released a whitepaper on incidents of abuse of women and children in Punjab in the last two years.

The whitepaper was released by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari here on Monday. As per the whitepaper, till date, 1,125 children have been abused in Punjab. In the year 2019, 123 children were abused in Lahore only. In the year 2019, an average of seven children were abused. The highest number of incidents of violence against children was reported in Punjab between January and June 2020.

The report revealed that a total of 853 children were abused in Punjab. In the federal capital Islamabad, 35 children were raped and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91 children were abused, the report maintained.

Between January and June 2020, 1,340 incidents were reported at police stations, the report said, adding seven incidents were not reported. Seven incidents were not reported by the police.

Between January and June 2020, 37 children were abused in Lahore. In 2019, 3,387 incidents of abuse of women were reported across Punjab. The report claimed that 36 incidents of acid throwing have also been reported.

Uzma Bukhari said that a woman is raped on the motorway while the CCPO says why did she go out? She maintained that the police and the state were responsible for the protection of life and property of the people.

"The prime minister and government spokespersons have no time for their work. The prime minister and his spokespersons are not seen with women and children due to which, the incidences of rape and abuse have increased. The focus of the rulers is now on appointing officers of their choice. A government which can’t protect its citizens and solve their problems can’t be called a government,” she concluded.