MoU signed on wheelchairs for special persons

LAHORE:Punjab Bait-ul-Maal and Milestone Society for Special Persons on Monday signed an MoU to provide customised wheelchairs to needy special persons in Punjab.

Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Chairman Malik Muhammad Azam and President Milestone Society for Special Persons Shafiq-ur-Rehman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Society’s office at Wapda Town. People from different walks of the life attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Muhammad Azam said that in the first phase, free customised wheelchairs would be distributed among needy special persons in 10 selected districts of Punjab and added that later the project would be extended to other districts of the province. He said that 70 percent cost of the wheelchair production would be borne by Punjab Bait-ul-Maal while the remaining 30 percent would be contributed by Milestone Society. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that customised wheelchair could enable special persons to become independent individuals and play their role in national development.