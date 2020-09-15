Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents are affecting coastal areas of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/ night. Rainfall was only recorded at Thatta and Chhor only. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 37.2°C and minimum was 26.3°C.