Marriage halls opening notification soon: minister

LAHORE:The notification of re-opening of the marriage halls would be made soon while the government has already decided resuming of the sector which was closed for the last six months due to COVID-19 pandemic while the government will give relief to the sector in taxes.

This was disclosed by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in a meeting with the Marriage Halls Association at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here Monday.

The association delegation headed by chairman Mian Illyas, along with President Khalid Idrees, Senior Vice-President Malik Aqeel, President Catering Association and other officials called on the minister to apprise him of the situation and effect of the COVID-19 on the sector.

The minister informed the delegation that the government was aware of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector so planned the tax relief for it. Further, the government will monitor COVID-19 SOPs in the marriage halls and take stern action against the violators of the SOPs.

The minister said the pandemic affected every segment of the society while economic revival was not possible without opening of all the closed sectors. He said with the blessing of Allah Almighty COVID-19 pandemic was controlled but there was still need of strict implementation of the SOPs. The delegation hoped that the minister would keep raising the marriage halls and the sector issue in the government quarters and assure complete support for the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs in the halls.