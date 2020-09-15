CM Usman Buzdar blasts India for eroding democracy in IOK

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continuity of democracy ensures socio-economic development of human beings.

In his message, the chief minister stated that democracy played a key role in ensuring equal rights for all. Democracy partners people in authority and provides an environment for the protection and effective realisation of human rights, he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the PTI strongly believed in the promotion of democratic values and was working for the strengthening of democratic institutions at the grassroots. On the other side, India- the so-called claimant of the world's biggest democracy, is fast eroding democracy in Occupied Kashmir, he lamented. The chief minister deplored that India even deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their democratic rights and instead of giving any democratic right to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Hindu supremacist Modi regime is committing barbaric crimes against the hapless Kashmiris. The international community should take notice of this dictatorial manoeuvring of the Modi regime, concluded the CM.