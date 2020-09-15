Man and son among six injured in firing incidents

A man and his son were among six people who were wounded in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Monday.

Forty-year-old Haroon and his 15-year-old son Hassan were injured in a firing incident within the New Karachi Industrial Area police station’s jurisdiction. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were shot and wounded by armed men who had their general store to rob it. The robbers opened fire as the victims put up resistance. The suspects managed to escape the scene after the firing. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Tauseef, son of Inam, was wounded when he offered resistance during a mugging bid near Namak Bank within the remits of the Taimuria police station. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.

Separately, two more people were wounded in a firing incident that took place near the Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as Abdul Majeed and Khan Sahab.

Meanwhile, Alauddin, 18, son of Luqman, was injured over offering resistance during a robbery bid near the Jamali flyover in Sohrab Goth. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.