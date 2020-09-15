Gardener kills self

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A gardener allegedly shot himself dead at a garden in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Mustafa, son of Mehboob Ali.
According to SHO Adeel Ahmed, the man was a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s employee and worked as a gardener at the Aziz Bhatti Park. The officer said Mustafa apparently ended his life over some domestic issue while an investigation was under way.