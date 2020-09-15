close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 15, 2020

Gardener kills self

Karachi

 
September 15, 2020

A gardener allegedly shot himself dead at a garden in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Mustafa, son of Mehboob Ali.

According to SHO Adeel Ahmed, the man was a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s employee and worked as a gardener at the Aziz Bhatti Park. The officer said Mustafa apparently ended his life over some domestic issue while an investigation was under way.

Latest News

More From Karachi