Robbers make off with Rs0.9m from Jauhar filling station

A group of four men robbed Rs900,000 from a cashier named Anand, an employee of a CNG filling station in Block-9 of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood, on Monday.

Additional SHO Abdur Raheem said the cashier was on his way to the bank to deposit the cash when the suspects on two motorbikes intercepted him and snatched the money from him. The officer said they have recorded the cashier’s statement and registered a case against the unidentified suspects.