Parts of city receive rain, drizzle with thunderstorm

Some areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm on Monday evening when strong thunder cells formed due to a circulation over the Indian state of Gujarat and the Arabian Sea in northern and southeastern areas of Karachi, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Surjani Town received the heaviest rainfall on Monday evening, where 27.8 millimetres of rain was recorded, the PMD said, adding that North Karachi received 3.6 millimeters of rain under the influence of the unexpected weather system.

“A circulation of low pressure area just in south and southeast of Karachi at 5000ft causing moisture incursion over Karachi’ north and northeast sides and produced light rain. Light to moderate rain was reported from Orangi Town, North Karachi, Gadap Town and on the Super Highway,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer (CMO) of Sindh.

Reports of rain with thunderstorm were also received from Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town and adjoining areas, while in other city areas, drizzle was reported following thunderstorm. There are chances of light to moderate rain in northern and northeastern parts of the city today.