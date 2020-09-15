Students return to classrooms as educational institutions reopen today

Millions of students will be returning to their classrooms as universities, colleges and schools reopen across Sindh today after staying closed for over six months due to a government lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The provincial education department has directed all educational institutions to ensure the government-approved standard operating procedures are followed in letter and spirit so that the students remain safe.

On Monday, the School Education and Literacy Department in a notification issued on Monday stated that in pursuance of decisions of the Steering Committee on Education meeting held on September 4, the academic session for the year 2020-21 and reopening all public and private educational institutions should be started on September 15.

The schools will welcome back students of IX class and XII class, besides colleges, today, while students from VI class to VIII class will attend school on September 21. Classes from pre-primary, nursery to V will reopen on September 28.

“Initiate the teaching and learning process in schools and colleges from September 15, 2020, to April 15, 2021, of 7 months equal to 154 working days.

The schools will have the choice to reopen one or two weeks later from the above schedule if they are not fully prepared for implementing the SOPS in letter and spirit.

The SOPs for the reopening of schools have been approved by the Steering Committee and will be followed strictly by all concerned.

Also, the Steering Committee has approved a proposal of the sub-committee regarding condensation of contents and syllabus for the students from Class I to Class XII, which will be notified later separately for each subject and level.

Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, while presiding over a meeting of various associations of private educational institutions on Saturday, said that all public and private educational institutions would be reopened as per the schedule. However, there was a heavy responsibility on the part of private educational institutions.

They were required to ensure full implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued.

He advised the school owners to strictly ensure implementation of the SOPs and must take precautionary measures against the opening of educational institutions. The schools which were unable to apply registration renewal could open and operate, but they needed to comply with the rules and paperwork.

On Friday, the minister said it was a difficult decision. Monitoring committees had been formed at the district and provincial level to monitor public and private schools while commissioners of all the districts had also been taken on board so that they could address the problems. Private schools would be allowed to increase fees by only 5 per cent as per the decision of the Supreme Court. However, no private school will be allowed to charge any additional charges for COVID-19.