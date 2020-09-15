Yates first Briton to win Tirreno-Adriatico

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates became to the first Briton to win the Tirreno-Adriatico after finishing 18th in Monday’s final time trial stage. Former Vuelta a Espana champion Yates, 28, ended the eight-day “Race of the Two Seas” 17 seconds ahead of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in second and 29 seconds ahead of Poland’s Rafal Majka.