Tue Sep 15, 2020
AFP
September 15, 2020

Yates first Briton to win Tirreno-Adriatico

Sports

ROME: Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates became to the first Briton to win the Tirreno-Adriatico after finishing 18th in Monday’s final time trial stage. Former Vuelta a Espana champion Yates, 28, ended the eight-day “Race of the Two Seas” 17 seconds ahead of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in second and 29 seconds ahead of Poland’s Rafal Majka.

