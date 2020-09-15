PCB finalises names of associations’ officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the names of officials for the provincial cricket associations’ interim set up and is currently in the process of scrutinizing officials for any of their political affiliations.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that names have been finalised which would most probably be announced within the next 10 days. “Yes, the names have been finalised and as such we are currently in process of checking their political affiliation if there is any. Our constitution clearly says that no individual can be appointed to run the affairs that have a political background. Those officials would not be included in the set-up. Till the time we finalised the list, sharing names would be too early,” he said.

Appointing ad-hoc set up of the associations was one of the most important jobs of the PCB since the approval of the new constitution. However, almost 13 months have passed and there has been no provincial association in place.