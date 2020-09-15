close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Disabled cricket to be held under Covid-19 protocols

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) on Monday announced the resumption of its activities which will be held strictly under the Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by President Muhammad Javed at the PDCA office here on Sunday. Secretary PDCA Amiruddin Ansari briefed the participants about the domestic and international activities of PDCA.

National Championship 2020-2021 will start from Karachi in mid-October in which 16 regional teams will participate, a PDCA press release said. The Pantangular Cup, featuring provincial and federal areas teams, is scheduled for March and April next year.

Latest News

More From Sports