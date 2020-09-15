Disabled cricket to be held under Covid-19 protocols

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) on Monday announced the resumption of its activities which will be held strictly under the Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by President Muhammad Javed at the PDCA office here on Sunday. Secretary PDCA Amiruddin Ansari briefed the participants about the domestic and international activities of PDCA.

National Championship 2020-2021 will start from Karachi in mid-October in which 16 regional teams will participate, a PDCA press release said. The Pantangular Cup, featuring provincial and federal areas teams, is scheduled for March and April next year.