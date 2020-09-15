Yates first Briton to win Tirreno-Adriatico

ROME: Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates became to the first Briton to win the Tirreno-Adriatico after finishing 18th in Monday’s final time trial stage. Former Vuelta a Espana champion Yates, 28, ended the eight-day “Race of the Two Seas” 17 seconds ahead of 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in second and 29 seconds ahead of Poland’s Rafal Majka.