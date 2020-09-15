Dhuraf Das moves into under-13 semis

KARACHI: Dhuraf Das moved into the semi-finals of under-13 singles at 1st Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club here on Monday.

In the quarter-finals, Dhuraf overpowered Hasan Jamal 6-1, 7-6(5). Meanwhile, Abdullah Razaq won against Abdul Qadir 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 in the first round of under-15 singles.

In the round robin of under-17 singles, Kashan Tariq thrashed Hasan Sheikh 6-0, 6-1. In the second round of men’s singles, Shoaib Abbas defeated Syed Oanuddin 6-3, 3-6, 10-5, Eibad Sarwar beat Ibadur Rehman 6-2, 6-2, and Farhan Altaf beat Uzair Katchi 6-2, 4-3 (retired). In the first round of men’s doubles, the pair of Saad Ahmed and M Ali beat the duo of Asad Ahmed and M Sitwat 8-6.