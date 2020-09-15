Justice Fazal to hear Salim Malik’s appeal

LAHORE: Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear former cricketer Salim Malik’s appeal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The PCB will share further details in relation to the date and venue for the hearing soon. It must be noted that the former batsman has failed to respond to the conversation transcripts provided by the ICC. The 57-year-old was given a life ban by the PCB following Justice Qayyum’s report, in 2000, for match-fixing. The ban was lifted in 2008 by a Civil Court in Lahore.