Disabled Cricket National C’hip next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) on Monday announced the resumption of its activities with 16-team National Championship next month.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by President Muhammad Javed at the PDCA office here on Sunday. National Championship 2020-2021 will start from Karachi in mid-October in which 16 regional teams will participate, a PDCA press release said. The Pantangular Cup, featuring provincial and federal areas teams, is scheduled for March and April next year.