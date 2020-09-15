BD Test series in SL in doubt over virus restrictions

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka was thrown into doubt Monday after its cricket chief rejected the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the hosts.

The three Tests in October-November were meant to mark the two nations’ return to international cricket after a months-long lockdown halted professional sports worldwide. But Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said Sri Lanka’s conditions, which include 14 days of isolation for players after arrival — during which practising would be forbidden — were unacceptable.

“The proposal we received is... not even close to what we agreed upon,” Hassan told reporters in Dhaka. “Under these conditions, it is not possible for us to play the Test championship... This is not even close to what is being followed in some other parts of the world where cricket is being played during this time.” Sri Lanka has a compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-nominated facility, which includes some hotels, for everyone entering the country.