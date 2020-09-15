close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 15, 2020

Lukashenko to change constitution

World

AFP
September 15, 2020

Moscow: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Monday he plans to change the constitution, during talks with counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia, the Kremlin said. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, began raising the question of changing the constitution several years ago.

Since mass protests began after his controversial re-election in the August 9 vote, Lukashenko has presented this as a way to respond to public desire for social change. He has also proposed holding the next presidential polls early.

Latest News

More From World