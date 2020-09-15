Lukashenko to change constitution

Moscow: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Monday he plans to change the constitution, during talks with counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia, the Kremlin said. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, began raising the question of changing the constitution several years ago.

Since mass protests began after his controversial re-election in the August 9 vote, Lukashenko has presented this as a way to respond to public desire for social change. He has also proposed holding the next presidential polls early.