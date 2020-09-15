EU ‘threatening to carve tariff borders’

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday accused the European Union of threatening Britain’s territorial integrity, as he urged lawmakers to back a new bill that breaks international law. Johnson’s government has openly admitted that the UK Internal Market bill, if passed, will breach the Withdrawal Agreement it signed with Brussels that allowed it to leave the bloc. The move has caused uproar, even among his own Conservative party, while furious EU officials have called on London to withdraw it by the end of this month, and threatened legal action.