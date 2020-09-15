Trudeau worried about spike in virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday that Canada was "not out of the woods" with the coronavirus, urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide. The country recorded more than 1,300 cases over the weekend -- a level not seen since early summer. On Monday, Quebec and Ontario provinces, the most populous in Canada and the hardest-hit by the pandemic, confirmed nearly 600 cases.