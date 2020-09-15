Pope ‘constantly monitored’ for virus

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is being "constantly monitored" for signs of the coronavirus, a top Vatican official said on Monday, after the 83-year old pontiff met with a cardinal who later tested positive. Philippine cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 63, had a private audience with Francis on August 29. He went on to test positive for Covid-19 on his return to Manila on September 10. "We are being prudent," Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told Ansa news agency.