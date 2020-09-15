close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 15, 2020

Pope ‘constantly monitored’ for virus

World

AFP
September 15, 2020

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is being "constantly monitored" for signs of the coronavirus, a top Vatican official said on Monday, after the 83-year old pontiff met with a cardinal who later tested positive. Philippine cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 63, had a private audience with Francis on August 29. He went on to test positive for Covid-19 on his return to Manila on September 10. "We are being prudent," Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told Ansa news agency.

Latest News

More From World