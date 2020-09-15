Yoshihide Suga wins party vote, becoming likely next Japan PM

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to become the country’s next prime minister after the ruling party on Monday elected him successor to outgoing leader Shinzo Abe.

Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of the 534 valid votes cast by Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives, significantly ahead of his two rivals. Given his party’s legislative majority, he is expected to handily win a parliamentary vote Wednesday and become prime minister, succeeding Abe, who is resigning for health reasons.

The 71-year-old repeated his pledge to continue Abe’s policies as he accepted the party’s nomination as leader. "In order to overcome the crisis and give the Japanese people a sense of relief, we need to succeed in what Prime Minister Abe has been implementing," he added. "This is my mission."

Even before he formally announced his run, the 71-year-old Suga had won the support of key factions within the ruling party, with his candidacy viewed as promising stability. The LDP chose to poll only its lawmakers in parliament and three representatives from each of the country’s 47 regions, eschewing a broader ballot including rank-and-file members that officials said would have taken too long to organise.

Suga beat off the competition of former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida. Abe, who smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister with more than eight years in power over two terms, declined to endorse any one candidate.

But he pledged to "fully support" Suga after his win, saying he had watched him "working hard and quietly for the nation and people" in his role as chief cabinet secretary. "Let’s build a shining Japan by overcoming the coronavirus crisis, with new LDP chief Suga at the helm," he added.