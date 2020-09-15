close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
AFP
September 15, 2020

Greenland’s largest glacier crashes into sea

AFP
September 15, 2020

COPENHAGEN: A massive chunk of ice -- larger than the city of Paris -- has broken off from the Arctic´s largest ice shelf because of warmer temperatures in Greenland, scientists said on Monday. The 113-square-kilometre block broke off the Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden glacier in Northeast Greenland, which the scientists said had been expected given the rising average temperatures.

