Greenland’s largest glacier crashes into sea

COPENHAGEN: A massive chunk of ice -- larger than the city of Paris -- has broken off from the Arctic´s largest ice shelf because of warmer temperatures in Greenland, scientists said on Monday. The 113-square-kilometre block broke off the Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden glacier in Northeast Greenland, which the scientists said had been expected given the rising average temperatures.