close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 15, 2020

Scientists find ‘life harbouring’ gas on Venus

World

AFP
September 15, 2020

PARIS: The atmosphere of Venus contains traces of phosphine gas -- which on Earth is associated with living organisms -- scientists said on Monday, in fresh insight into conditions on our nearest planetary neighbour.

Conditions on Venus are often described as hellish with daytime temperatures hot enough to melt lead and an atmosphere comprised almost entirely of carbon dioxide. A team of experts used telescopes in Hawaii and Chile’s Atacama Desert to observe Venus’ upper cloud deck, around 60 kilometres (45 miles) from the surface.

Latest News

More From World