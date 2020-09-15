Scientists find ‘life harbouring’ gas on Venus

PARIS: The atmosphere of Venus contains traces of phosphine gas -- which on Earth is associated with living organisms -- scientists said on Monday, in fresh insight into conditions on our nearest planetary neighbour.

Conditions on Venus are often described as hellish with daytime temperatures hot enough to melt lead and an atmosphere comprised almost entirely of carbon dioxide. A team of experts used telescopes in Hawaii and Chile’s Atacama Desert to observe Venus’ upper cloud deck, around 60 kilometres (45 miles) from the surface.