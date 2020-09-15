close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
AFP
September 15, 2020

Red Crescent worker killed in Syria

World

AFP
September 15, 2020

ISTANBUL: The Red Crescent said on Monday that one of its staff members was killed and another injured in an attack on the humanitarian aid organisation’s vehicle in northern Syria.

The attack occurred near al-Bab, a town about 25 miles (45 kilometres) east of Aleppo under control of pro-Turkish forces, Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik said in a tweet, without identifying the perpetrators. "One of our colleagues from the Red Crescent was martyred and another was injured in the attack," said Kinik, adding that a third staff member was unharmed.

