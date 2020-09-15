Time to act

There are no words to describe the anguish and pain felt after the motorway incident. It was even more shocking to learn that the former Punjab police chief informed the relevant authorities about a rise in crimes on the Lahore-Sialkot section of the motorway. If the authorities knew that the particular section lacked security, why didn’t they take timely action?

The woman informed the police about her location much before the crime took place. The authorities wasted the precious time on the technicalities of jurisdiction, instead of helping her. Also, when the police finally arrived, they should have started the search operation immediately. Because of these delays, the criminals managed to flee.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

*****

We learnt nothing from and did absolutely nothing after the Zainab case. It’s time the authorities took firm action to put an end to such heinous crimes.

The government needs to bring necessary reforms to make the country safer for its citizens.

M Usama Farooq Cheema

Faisalabad