In search of safety

We are a nation of 220 million people. The country with the fifth largest population in the world. No country should be run the way Pakistan is being run. The people in authority are treating big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan and Hyderabad in the same manner as Mughal rulers would treat their subjects – expensive palaces, forts and other recreational places for themselves, but nothing for the people.

How many education institutions did Mughal emperors set up? The situation in Pakistan is not any different. Pakistanis are deprived of basic rights. If the authorities cannot provide healthcare or education to its people, the least it can do is to provide security. Or is that too much to ask?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad