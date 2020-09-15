On my land

The way the government deals with illegal land occupation is unsatisfactory. The government must introduce strict laws to tackle this issue. The police or local administrators should investigate the ownership of disputed property within the three months of receiving a complaint on illegal occupation. The courts should be asked to pass verdict on all property dispute cases within three months. To stop the illegal occupation of government-owned land, the competent authorities must carry out physical inspection of the vacant land every year. We will continue to see regular cases of illegal land occupation if new and strict laws are not passed and effectively implemented in a timely manner.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar