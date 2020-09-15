PRMC to raise Rs3.5bln via sukuk

KARACHI: Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Corporation (PMRC) has appointed brokerage BMA Capital Management as its financial consultant to raise Rs3.5 billion, including a green shoe option of Rs1.5 billion via three-year sukuk.

Saad Hashemy, executive director of BMA said the issue is unique as it offers a fixed lucrative pre-tax yield of 10.25 percent per annum.

“This issue will have a tax break from full and final tax of 25 percent applicable to conventional sukuks due to PMRC’s tax exempt status till 2023 under the tax rules,” said Hashemy. PMRC was set up as a mortgage liquidity facility to address the funding constraints in the banking sector.

“PMRC is pleased to be working with BMA Capital on this pivotal transaction that will pave the way for raising further funds in the near future to support the country’s housing sector,” said Farrukh Zaheer, Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Corporation’s Head of Capital Markets.

The sukuk will offer a fixed yield of 7.7 percent on post-tax basis for 3 years, which translates

into pre-tax fixed rate of 10.27 percent versus latest 3- year rate of 8.25 percent.

The sukuk is being offered by Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited, the first of its kind, and will play a pivotal role in serving the government purpose. BMA Capital will solicit interest for a unique Islamic debt security issuance by a AAA rated company in Pakistan.

BMA Capital is one of the leading financial institutions in Pakistan offering a diverse range of services. With a network of 17 branches spread all over the country, BMA Capital is amongst the few brokers to provide coverage across Pakistan enabling it to tap a large investor base.

BMA Capital’s services include equity brokerage, asset management, investment banking, research, fixed income and foreign exchange desks, commodities, investment advisory and financial services distribution.