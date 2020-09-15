Call to tap mineral exports potential

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has said that Pakistan has abundant mineral resources, but is unfortunately not utilised to its full potential and exported in crude form, which only constitutes to 5 percent of the total GDP, a statement said on Monday.

EFP President Ismail Suttar said, “A country cannot rise from debt till it learns the art of value addition. We as a nation should understand the burden this export puts on Pakistan’s economy with no employment generation and little to no industrialisation.”

The EFP chief said there are 42 types of minerals available in Balochistan, of 92 totally available in across Pakistan, none of which are refined, but simply exploited and exported; thereby, widening the unemployment gap.

These resources will come to an end, if we do not realise the significance of value addition and how such products can generate revenue for Pakistan, he added. “The EFP after several back and forth consultations has introduced “Minerals to Chemicals Committee”, tasked to create value-added products out of these raw materials. The goal is to marginalise the export of raw material or impose a minimum price floor, Ismail said.