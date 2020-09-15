Tax collection from exports slumps 39 percent in August

KARACHI: The income tax collection from exports slumped 39 percent in August 2020, because torrential rains in the last week of the month brought the port activities to almost a halt, officials said on Monday.

The collection of income tax from exports fell to Rs567 million in August 2020 as compared with Rs345 million in the same month last year.

Officials in Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi said rains and urban flooding during the last week of August badly affected the road communication and customs clearance. “Besides, processions related to Muharram also affected the supply chain,” they added.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) also reported that exports during August fell 15 percent to $1.58 billion, compared with $1.85 billion, in the same month last year.

According to the PBS data, exports dropped 4.27 percent to $3.58 billion during July–August 2020, compared with $3.74 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

On the other hand, the collection of income tax decreased 22 percent to Rs936 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs1.2 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year.

The sources in LTU Karachi said the collection under this head would improve in the coming months as a large amount of export receipts was yet to be realised. The withholding agents, including banks, collect income tax at the time export receipts are remitted into Pakistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects one percent income tax on the total amount of export receipts under Section 154 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. IIt must be noted that the FBR had collected around Rs7 billion as income tax on goods exported during fiscal year 2019/2020.

Despite the slowdown and adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic the collection during the last fiscal year surged 25 percent from Rs5.6 billion in the preceding fiscal year.