SNGPL Q1FY20 profit down 27pc

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Monday said its profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (1QFY20) fell 27 percent to Rs1.880 billion, translating into earning per share (EPS) of Rs2.96.

The company had earned Rs2.595 billion (EPS: Rs4.09) in the corresponding

period earlier, the gas company said in a statement. Analysts at the brokerage Arif Habib Limited, in their a report said, “Gas sales of the company jumped 36 percent YoY in 1QFY20, given volumetric growth in RLNG imports (+19 percent YoY), hike in natural gas tariff as well as impact of higher oil prices and rupee depreciation on imported RLNG prices.

During 1QFY20, the company’s operating profit exhibited a robust jump of 65 percent YoY; augmenting capital expenditure (Rs21.82 billion estimated for FY20) tagged with lower UFG (OGRA estimates UFG for the year at 11.21 percent under RERR vs 10.86 percent in same period last fiscal year) aided the operating profitability, the brokerage house added.

Moreover, SNGPL’s finance costs escalated to Rs11.029 billion in 1QFY20, up by 140 percent YoY, led by a rise in differential margin (receivable from the government under the provisions of licence for transmission and distribution of natural gas granted to the company by OGRA) to Rs12 billion (1QFY19: Rs2 billion).

As a result, the SNGP relied on increased borrowing to meet working capital requirements, it added. Moreover, the brokerage said the growing quantum of late payment surcharge also inflated financial charges. The company booked effective taxation during 1QFY20 at 32 percent (1QFY19: 31 percent).