Adviser assures foreign investors of tax refunds

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh has assured foreign investors of the government’s commitment to pay off tax refunds, an industry association said on Monday.

Sheikh said the Federal Board of Revenue will be more proactive and will regularly engage with key stakeholders in resolving all legitimate issues especially on tax refunds. The finance adviser last week met with members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) during which he gave a comprehensive overview of the challenges faced by the economy in the past two years and how the government managed to bring the economy on a recovery path, according to a statement.

“Growth trends in some industries like cement, automobile and fertiliser and rapid growth noticed at PSX are very encouraging and should give confidence to investors,” he was quoted as saying.

OICCI President Haroon Rashid said delays in tax refunds and some other issues are creating hurdles in bringing foreign direct investment into the country and not in line with the government’s agenda of ease of doing business.

OICCI members said the constructive approach was adopted during the 2020/21 budgeting process with the tariff rationalisation of over 1,600 items, together with rationalisation of withholding taxes at the import stage and many other measures contributing towards ease of doing business.

OICCI also appreciated the recent launch of digital accounts for overseas Pakistanis as a step in the right direction. Foreign investors expressed concern over the continuation of the high rate of turnover tax especially for high turnover but low margin sectors like petroleum and chemical businesses.

Rasheed said the government should take a collective view of the measures to encourage foreign investment in Pakistan, including appointing a focal ministry for streamlining operating issues of foreign investors.

OICCI said the government should ensure that incentives once given to foreign investors should not be withdrawn while the respective projects are in implementation phase. OICCI also requested for orderly and prompt settlement of long pending tax refunds and circular debt.

OICCI members were optimistic that the country could attract large foreign direct investment by ensuring predictable, consistent and transparent policy framework and its implementation. The participants also sought review of the recent announcement that investment in the national saving scheme would not be available to retirement funds after 2022. OICCI is the collective voice of the top 200 foreign companies operating in Pakistan with investment of over $100 Billion and contributing Rs5 billion revenues to the exchequer on a daily basis.