HMBL, Adamjee Life enter alliance

LAHORE: Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited have entered a strategic alliance for the promotion of bancassurance products, a statement said on Monday.

The alliance aims at enhancing Habib Metropolitan Bank’s bancassurance product offering in its efforts to deliver an unparalleled level of customer service, it added. This strategic alliance is expected to play a vital role in enhancing the availability of customer-centric financial solutions to the bank’s clientele. Through this alliance, the bank’s customers will benefit from integrated banking and protection solutions for a best-in-industry customer experience, it added.