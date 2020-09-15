Faysal Bank honoured

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has been awarded “Best Emerging Islamic Bank 2020” by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), a statement said on Monday.

These most coveted global awards recognise Islamic banks for their contribution and excellence in Islamic finance, it added. Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, received this prestigious award from President Dr Arif Alvi.

Faysal Bank, with over 550 branches in almost 200 cities is a major player in the local Islamic banking industry, offering complete range of Islamic products and digital solutions.