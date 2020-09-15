Emirates offers student deal

KARACHI: Emirates has introduced an exciting new deal that will help international students to see more of their family, and more of the world during the year, a statement said on Monday.

Whether it is to travel between home and school, or to see more of the world with friends during school breaks throughout the year, student travellers can enjoy special discounts off Economy and Business class fares, additional baggage on top of Emirates’ generous standard allowance, and a free date change of their booking up until seven days before travel, it added.

In addition, their family and companions can also enjoy this unique offer, as long as they are accompanied by the student on one of the trip sectors. Millions of students have chosen to further their education in institutions outside their home country, and data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows that the figure is on a rising trend, as young people become savvy about their travel and education options.

Many international students also travel during the school year with their friends or to gain new experiences, it added. In line with Emirates’ proposition as a global connector of people and places, the airline is launching this offer to encourage students to see more of the world and help them visit their families more often, with flexibility to amend their booking in case travel plans change.